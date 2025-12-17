Apple TV and Legendary Entertainment have announced a new spinoff series centered on Wyatt Russell reprising his role as Colonel Lee Shaw from the hit series "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters."​

The untitled Young Lee Shaw prequel will follow the character during 1984 as an American operative carrying out a secret mission behind enemy lines against the Soviets, who are attempting to unleash a devastating new Titan capable of destroying the United States and altering the course of the Cold War. Russell will not only star in the series but also serve as an executive producer on the project.​

Emmy-nominated screenwriter and producer Joby Harold, known for his work on "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and as an executive producer on the original "Monarch" series, has been chosen to showrun the new prequel, according to Deadline. Harold recently signed a broader overall deal with Legendary to oversee the entire Monsterverse franchise for Apple TV, encompassing both new content and returning fan-favorite Titans.​

The creative team behind the prequel includes executive producers Harold and Tory Tunnell of Safehouse Pictures, alongside Russell, Chris Black, Kyle Bradstreet, Alex Boden, Max Borenstein, and Andy Goddard. Producers Kei Banno, Brian Rogers, and Kenji Okuhira, as well as representatives from Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character, will also be involved in the production.​

This announcement marks a significant expansion of the Monsterverse universe on Apple TV. The original "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" premiered on Apple TV+ in November 2023 and became a global hit, with Russell playing the younger version of Lee Shaw while his real-life father, Kurt Russell, portrayed the character in the 2015 timeline segments, Variety reported. The series' second season is scheduled to premiere on February 27, 2026.​

Morgan Wandell, head of international development for Apple TV, expressed enthusiasm for the expansion, stating that audiences have responded positively to the original series and that the new prequel will deliver fresh storylines while maintaining character-driven storytelling that fans have come to expect.​

Harold commented on his role in building the expanded universe, noting that the collaborative partnership between Apple and Legendary has been instrumental throughout the process. The Monsterverse has proven to be a major commercial success, accumulating over $2.5 billion at the global box office across its film franchise before expanding into television, as per the Hollywood Reporter.​

The prequel series remains untitled, and additional production details have not yet been disclosed.