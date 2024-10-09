On 'The Kelly Clarkson Show,' Ciara revealed that her breakout debut song was almost given to another pop star instead.

Ciara's song, "Goodies," which was released on June 8, 2004, featured rapper Petey Pablo and was produced by Lil Jon. It became her breakout song.

However, during an interview with the 'American Idol' winner, the singer shared that the single almost did not belong to her, but Britney Spears.

"I learned about this later, but they were trying to give my song to Britney Spears," the Atlanta -repping artist explained. "I know Britney wasn't the one trying to take my song, because I love Britney."

At that time, Ciara, 38, was a fresh face in the music industry, while Britney was already an established star. The record label, seeing Britney's global popularity, had considered the possibility of giving the track to her instead.

Despite the label's considerations, the "Body Party" songstress felt a deep personal connection to "Goodies." She knew from the start that the song held immense significance for her. "That song was my baby. 'Goodies' is where everything began for me," she shared.

Reflecting on how things might have turned out if Spears had recorded the song, Ciara imagined, "I bet you those goodies would have sounded nice coming from her." The song would go on to become one of the defining hits of the early 2000s, establishing her as a major force in the music world.

Looking back, Ciara is grateful for how everything turned out, noting, "It's crazy to think about, but it all worked out."