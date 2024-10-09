Diddy's mother and his twin daughters have visited with him for the first time since his arrest.

The visit was so compelling for Diddy's mom that it even caused her to break her silence on her son's legal troubles.

Sources close to the family told TMZ that Janice Combs and his teenage twin daughters, D'Lila and Jessie, visited Diddy last week as he continues his time behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The sources told the outlet that the family members went to a visiting area where they are able to hug and hold a conversation. This was all done under the supervision of staff from the jail.

They go on to report that this is the first time that D'Lila and Jessie were able to see their father since he was arrested last month. The teens reportedly traveled from their home in California to see their dad.

Sources went on to say that the visit was emotional for everyone. It was so emotional that it even caused Diddy's mom to speak out on her son's behalf after the visit.

"To bear witness to what seems like a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words," Janice said in her statement.

She also went on to claim that Diddy is "not the monster they have painted him to be."

"He deserves the chance to tell his side. I can only pray that I am alive to see him speak his truth and be vindicated," she continued.

On top of the charges he already faces -- including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution purposes -- Diddy was recently hit with new allegations from 120 new victims.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and maintained his innocence throughout this process. He is currently in jail awaiting trial.