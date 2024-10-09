Prince William and Kate Middleton's children may be the future of the British monarchy, but right now, they're just like any other kid.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been doing their best to give Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, as normal of an upbringing as possible, and that includes not spoiling them.

Just like other siblings, George, Charlotte, and Louis "always" wrestle over the TV remote at home so they can watch their favorite show, Hello! reported.

Prince William made the revelation on Wednesday at an event in London co-hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Art (BAFTA) and the Royal African Society.

According to the future king, he's not surprised his and Princess Kate's three children are always fighting over the remote given the sheer amount of content available to watch nowadays.

During his speech at the event, Prince William — who serves as president of BAFTA — said the "screen arts are such an important part of the fabric of our lives, allowing different voices and perspectives to be accessed and enjoyed in the comfort of our own homes."

Prince William's comments came months after he and Middleton gave royal fans a glimpse of the modest living room at their home, Adelaide Cottage.

Back in July, the couple shared a photo of Princess Charlotte and Prince George sitting in front of the television watching the Euros final match between England and Spain.

The two children wore adorable matching jerseys with their names printed on the back.

However, royal fans could not help but notice that the family had "quite a small" television.

Prince William and Middleton received praise from social media users over this "relatable" choice.