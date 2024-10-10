Legendary rapper and producer Dr. Dre is currently being sued by his psychotherapist who claims the musician subjected him to "unbearable harassment" in a new lawsuit filed with the Los Angeles Superior County Court Wednesday.

In addition to citing harassment, the therapist is suing the former N.W.A. rapper for at least $10 million for "systematic and malicious" badgering that reportedly left him wearing a bulletproof vest in fear that his life may have been in danger.

Dr. Dre — born Andre Romelle Young — hired psychotherapist Dr. Charles Sophy back in 2018 in an effort to mediate his year's long marriage between him and his now ex-wife, Nicole Yong. According to Dr. Sophy, he worked "diligently, independently, and fairly" in an effort to resolve his disputes.

Read more: The 5 Worst Dressed Celebs at the 2024 BET Awards

He ended communication with the rapper when the couple came to an agreement back in late 2021. 14 months later, Dr. Sophy claims he began to receive text messages from the rapper accusing him of acting improperly. He has denied those claims.

"Rather than treating the mediation process as an opportunity for healing, Young decided to take his frustrations about the mediation out on Dr. Sophy — frustrations that manifested themselves in the form of a nearly year-long sustained campaign of late-night texts, threats of intimidation and violence, and homophobic rhetoric," the lawsuit details, per 'Rolling Stone.'

Dre's lawyer, Howard King, told the media outlet that Dre filed a "confidential" complaint against Dr. Sophy with the Osteopathic Medical Board of California in order to "get Dr. Sophy punished for dereliction of duties and incredible incompetence."

The psychotherapist's 22-page lawsuit obtained by 'Rolling Stone' — signed by his lawyer, Christopher Frost — says Dre sent the psychotherapist an "overtly threatening" text message last year at around 10 p.m. on Feb. 16, claiming someone told him something "disturbing" and that Dr. Sophy was "going to have to pay for that."

Read more: The 5 Best Dressed Celebs at the 2024 BET Awards

Dr. Sophy reportedly responded to the message asking, "Excuse me?" before Dre allegedly replied, "Yes you" and "You're a piece of s**t." The rapper sent another text on March 5, 2023, which reportedly read, "What happened Doc? I thought you wanted to talk. Cat go your tongue? You're going to have to give me a written apology. If not, I'm moving forward. I'm not playing, trust me."

Dr. Sophy maintains that he's been wrongly accused of acting improperly during the divorce mediation process. Now, the psychotherapist — who claims he's been harassed relentlessly — is seeking compensatory damages in the amount of at least $10 million and punitive damages decided upon at trial.

The lawsuit also claims civil harassment, threat of violence based on his sexual orientation, and a court order prohibiting contact with the rapper turned actor.