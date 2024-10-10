Maks Chmerkovskiy shared a few controversial comments about Anna Delvey's elimination from 'Dancing with the Stars,' specifically suggesting that she should not have been eliminated that early in the competition.

The dancer and choreographer recently shared his thoughts on Delvey's early elimination from 'DWTS' with 'Us Weekly.' Despite his initial concerns about her being cast on the show, Chmerkovskiy admitted he didn't expect her to be eliminated so soon.

"I am going to have to be honest, I thought she's not going to be the first to go, in terms of her dance ability," he said.

The 44-year-old also criticized her lack of engagement. "I don't think she embraced the moment at all," he added, hinting that her attitude may have contributed to her downfall. Delvey's participation in the show sparked mixed reactions from the public, largely due to her controversial past as a convicted fraudster. Despite her past, Delvey was introduced on 'DWTS' as an "artist, fashion icon, and infamous NYC socialite," and she was paired with professional dancer Ezra Sosa.

Chmerkovskiy had previously voiced concerns about Delvey's casting on the 'TMZ Podcast' in September in some similarly controversial comments.

"So my struggle here ... I can see both sides," he said. "But if you want an ankle [bracelet] and sort of this, 'Damn, this is going to draw attention,' and the scandalousness of it all – I mean, there's so many other people you can choose from." He was openly skeptical of Delvey's background and her place on the show, saying, "To me, [Delvey's] job was a professional liar. You're gonna bring that person [on stage] and say, 'Here's a platform that a lot of people waited their entire actual career to be a part of.' Will I believe anything this lady says? Absolutely not."

Chmerkovskiy further criticized Delvey's attitude during the competition, calling her "kind of standoffish." He didn't buy into any claims of nerves, saying, "You can blame the nerves and say, 'Hey, everybody's human and this person is not used to that stage.' ... I don't buy this ,'She was nervous,' stuff."

Though his brother Val Chmerkovskiy acknowledged his opinions, he chose not to publicly comment, simply stating, "He has his opinion. Whether I share his opinion or not, that's not my quote, and that's not my position to talk about it."