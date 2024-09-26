After her elimination from 'Dancing with the Stars,' Anna Delvey is focusing on new ventures.

After being eliminated from the celebrity dance competition in the first round of cuts on Tuesday, Delvey is using this time to look forward to taking over her story and focusing on her documentary.

When discussing her doc with 'Newsweek,' Delvey shared, "I've been filming a feature-length documentary for a major platform that I can't wait for everyone to see. I feel like my story has been told for me by other people, so I'm excited to reclaim my narrative and get the opportunity to tell my own story."

Delvey was reportedly not in full support of the Netflix series 'Inventing Anna.'

The drama television miniseries, which was released on the streaming platform in February 2022, was created by Shonda Rhimes and inspired by Delvey's life. Julia Garner played Delvey in the title role.

The 33-year-old is currently under house arrest for overstaying her visa. She wore an ankle monitor throughout her 'DWTS' journey — a bedazzled one to match her costumes on the show. In explaining the logistics of wearing the device, she said, "It comes with a station that's plugged in at my residence, and a slide-on charger... I usually charge it once a day for about 60-90 minutes."

Despite her early exit from the show, Delvey expressed admiration for her dance partner Ezra Sosa.

"He was a great partner as well as incredibly patient, supportive and kind... I loved his charisma."

Sosa also came to Delvey's defense amid online criticism, stating on TikTok, "I know what she did was really controversial and was not right, and I can never justify that for her and for anyone in her life. It's really hard for me because this person that I truly am just falling in love with every day in rehearsal, isn't the person that everyone sees in the media."

He added: "No one deserves the amount of hate that she's getting right now. She deserves a second chance."