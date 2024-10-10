Social media has been buzzing after Blac Chyna's mother, Tokyo Toni, shared a freestyle where she references Diddy while rubbing baby oil on herself.

The unexpected performance caught the attention of many online, and fans couldn't help but react to her bold lyrics. In her freestyle, Tokyo addresses a variety of topics, including religion, trust, and her thoughts on Diddy.

Toni rapped: "You trust in man, you should've trust in Him," and "Y'all mad at Puffy though? He just like you b****, a sinner h*e!"

The freestyle continued with Tokyo, 52, criticizing others for their behavior, rapping, "You wearing baby oil too. And you show your [private parts and rear end} too!"

She didn't hold back, calling out hypocrisy and commenting on the ongoing federal investigations into celebrities, saying, "Tell me why the Feds showing all the evidence though?"

Tokyo, real name Shalana Hunter, also questioned the lack of a trial for certain individuals, mentioning the impact it could have on their families, rapping, "If that's the case, why he ain't get a trial? Hope he get the sh** for his lil f****in child." She then turned her attention to women seeking fame, with a jab at those who visit studios for clout.

Social media users had mixed reactions to Tokyo Toni's antics. Some were embarrassed for her, with one user commenting, "I'd be embarrassed as hell if my OG was on the net doing this." Others were entertained by her boldness, with another saying, "Y'all love to hate Tokyo, but all I see is a lady out here living life."

Toni is currently one of three co-hosts on the Zeus Network podcast, 'Aunt-Tea,' alongside Tia Kemp and Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold.