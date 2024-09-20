Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, are still going strong after two years of dating.

The couple is said to be deeply in love, with de Ramon reportedly bringing out the best in Pitt. They have reportedly been living together since February and have attended several major events, including the Venice International Film Festival premiere of Pitt's latest film, 'Wolfs.'

Their relationship has been blossoming, according to sources, with Pitt excited to introduce de Ramon to his friends. An insider shared that Pitt is thrilled by de Ramon's vibrant personality, and the couple has bonded over a shared love for art and music, according to 'The Blast.'

The same source also mentioned that de Ramon has had a positive influence on the 'Fight Club' actor, especially after his difficult divorce from Angelina Jolie. De Ramon has been a steady support for Pitt during his challenging moments, and their relationship is described as serious, with Pitt being highly committed to their future together.

There have even been discussions between Pitt and de Ramon, 31, about having children. Despite their 26-year age difference, the idea of expanding their family has been on the table.

Pitt, who is now 60, has expressed a desire to make new memories and start fresh after his strained relationship with his children from his previous marriage.

The couple made their red carpet debut together at the Venice International Film Festival, marking a new milestone in their relationship. This public appearance came after keeping a relatively low profile for much of their time together.

De Ramon is Pitt's first serious partner since his split from Jolie, 49, as they continue to spend quality time together, including a quiet summer at Chateau Miraval in France, per 'Page Six.'

In November 2022, the lovebirds were first romantically linked two months after de Ramon split from her ex-husband Paul Wesley. They finalized their divorce in March.