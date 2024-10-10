Marilyn Manson may be headed back to court soon over his sexual abuse case as new evidence has emerged in the case against the rock star.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said on October 9 that prosecutors from his office's sex crimes division are "carefully reviewing new leads and additional evidence that continue to come to our attention" from an investigation into Manson, USA Today reports.

"New evidence has emerged within the last few weeks, adding to an already extensive case file presented to our office by the LASD. It is our office's responsibility to ensure that we have a complete picture of the admissible evidence available before making a filing decision," Gascón said.

He also shared that senior staff members have met with the alleged victims of Manson.

"Our prosecutors continue to remain in contact with the victims and their representatives throughout this process," Gascón said.

Manson has not commented on the new claims. However, he released a statement in 2021 about the case.

"My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth," he said via USA Today.

Over the years, Manson has been the subject of several allegations. Police raided his home in 2021 after beginning the sex crimes probe earlier that year when the first accusers came forward.

In September 2022, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department turned over a 19-month sexual abuse investigation into Manson to Gascón, the Los Angeles Times reports.

One of the many cases against Manson was by Esme Bianco, an actress who appeared in Game of Thrones. He denied the allegation against him, but ended up settling the lawsuit. Her lawsuit accused Manson of sexual assault, sexual battery, and human trafficking while they were dating in 2011.

Bianco alleged that the rocker kept her locked in a bedroom in his West Hollywood apartment to keep her from fleeing and wouldn't let her eat or sleep without his permission. Her lawsuit was filed in 2021 and alleged that Manson deprived her of sleep and food, bit, cut and electrocuted her without her consent, and raped her during the course of their relationship.

Manson has also settled a case with another woman, who remains unnamed. In that case, the woman alleges that he orally and vaginally raped her. The woman claims that this happened in 2011 as well, and that he also deprived her of food and sleep.

Another lawsuit against Manson by his former personal assistant, Ashley Walters, alleging sexual assault is scheduled to go to trial in 2025.

His ex-girlfriend, actress Evan Rachel Wood, also accused him of sex crimes but never filed a lawsuit. Additionally, Ashley Morgan Smithline, another accuser, has gone on to recant her claims against Manson.

