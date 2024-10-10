Drake Hogestyn of the hit series 'Days of Our Lives' died on September 28 — just one day shy of his 71st birthday.

The actor reportedly died from pancreatic cancer, per the death certificate which was obtained by 'PEOPLE.' In addition to battling cancer, contributing reasons for his passing include vomiting, dehydration, and full body toxicity.

The actor's family was the first to announce the news on Twitter, now known as X. "It's with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn," the statement began.

"He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination. After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones.

"He was the most amazing husband, father, papa, and actor. He loved performing for the 'Days' audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew, and production team in the business."

The family concluded their heartfelt post: "We love him and we will miss him all the Days of Our Lives."

It wasn't just the family that took the actor's passing hard. The show's executive producer, Ken Corday, said the news was so difficult to receive that words couldn't express the emotions which followed the tragic news of the actor's passing.

"Hogey was the ultimate team player and there are not sufficient words to express how deeply he will be missed," Corday said in a statement to 'PEOPLE.' "His impact on the show, personally and professionally, was profound and will forever remain unmatched."

The beloved star was cremated at Rose Family Funeral Home in Simi Valley, California. According to reports, an autopsy was not performed following his passing.

Hogestyn married Victoria Post back in 1986, who largely stays out of the spotlight. The actor is survived by their four children which includes their three daughters — Whitney, Alexandra, and Rachael — and one son, Ben.