Judge Greg Mathis is optimistic about reuniting with his wife, Linda, who filed for divorce in August.

Despite their recent marital struggles, Judge Mathis is confident they're on the path to rekindling their relationship. In a recent conversation, the TV judge shared that he and Linda have been doing well and expressed his belief that they will "be reconciled shortly."

According to 'TMZ,' he acknowledged that repairing their relationship has taken time and effort after admitting he hadn't made Linda a priority in his life, but now he's dedicated to spending time at home with her.

"It'll take a few more months for me to stay home. I haven't left home since the time I got in trouble with her," he said. "I put off all my speaking engagements around the country, so, I'm home."

Mathis has shown significant progress since August when he first vowed to win Linda back after 39 years of marriage. At that time, he was clearly upset by their separation and used his situation as a warning for other men who might be neglecting their own marriages.

He also addressed rumors of infidelity, making it clear that his time away from home, not any affair, was the reason for their split. Judge Mathis is now focused on staying under the same roof as Linda and mending their relationship.

Judge Greg Mathis is a former Michigan 36th District Court judge and a well-known television personality, best recognized for his long-running reality courtroom show, 'Judge Mathis.'

In addition to his work on television, Mathis is an author, motivational speaker, and advocate for civil rights, particularly focusing on issues related to criminal justice reform.

His inspiring journey from a troubled youth to becoming one of the most respected judges in America has made him a prominent figure both in the legal world and in entertainment.

The Detroit, Michigan, native and Linda got married in June 1985 and are parents to four children together: Jade, Camara, Greg Jr., and Amir.