Jimmy Kimmel took a moment to highlight "founding farter" Donald Trump claiming he broke wind on stage during one of his rallies.

While hosting his eponymous late night talk show, 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' the host took a segment of the show to highlight a clip of controversial the Republican presidential candidate allegedly farting on stage in Detroit, Michigan.

Kimmel claimed Trump was wrong about school's "forced gender swaps" after the former president alleged kids are going to school a "he" and comes back a "she" — "often without parental consent," Trump, 78, concluded.

In addition to firmly disagreeing with the MAGA candidate's sentiments, he rewinds a portion of the recording before telling fans to "listen closely."

"We can't believe you're saying this, because it isn't actually happening. No school has ever changed a boy into a girl. We're supposed to believe the same school [that] make you sign permission slip for your kids to go to the Planetarium, are taking them for sex change operations," he said, prompting the crowd to laugh.

"We have real problems, like the fact that the Republican nominee for president is letting gas on stage," Kimmel stated, before repeating the clip and telling fans to listen closely to what may or may not be, the former president passing gas.

"That's our founding farter right there," Kimmel laughed along with the crowd. "That's our mayor mc cut the cheese. And by the way that wasn't even the most surprising thing that came out of ole' Gassolini today," he added.

Kimmel isn't the only host clapping back at the controversial 'Apprentice' star.

Hosts of 'The View' had choice words for him after verbally attacking Whoopi Goldberg by calling her "nasty" and Sunny Hostin by calling her "dumb," while ranting about his Democratic competitor, Kamala Harris

"You knew that when you hired me," Goldberg, 68, added. "A headline, babe, at your casino — which I might have continued to play had you not run it into the ground," Goldberg, 68, replied.

'THE VIEW' CO-HOSTS CLAP BACK AT TRUMP'S ATTACKS: After the former president ranted at his rallies about our interview with Vice Pres. Harris and made claims about his professional past with our Whoopi Goldberg, #TheView co-hosts respond. pic.twitter.com/tG4z0S8an8 — The View (@TheView) October 10, 2024

Hostin, 55, chimed in: "Like Madame VP Kamala Harris, I've had a history of prosecuting sex offenders. So, thank you for keeping people like us in business. As for dumb questions, you're always welcome to come here and answer some — if sitting so close to a prosecutor won't make you nervous."

Meanwhile, it seems the candidate took a brief pause down the campaign trail toward the November election to comment on his daughter, Tiffany, who recently announced that she is pregnant.

"She's an exceptional young woman," Trump said of his 30-year-old daughter. "And she's going to have a baby. So that's nice."