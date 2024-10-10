The hosts of 'The View' are banding together and clapping back at Donald Trump following some shady comments he made about Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin.

The clap back notably begins with the hosts playing Christina Aguilera's hit song, "Dirty," before addressing the Republican presidential candidate's comments which were made at his rallies — two separate times — per Goldberg.

Trump was spotted calling the women interviewing Kamala Harris, "dumb," noting that they're "even dumber" than the Democratic presidential candidate. "I think the other one asking the question is dumber than Kamala," the 78-year-old stated, regarding Hostin.

"She's a dummy. I watched her over the years — that is one dumb...that is one dumb woman," he stated of host, Sunny Hostin, before moving onto Whoopi Goldberg.

'THE VIEW' CO-HOSTS CLAP BACK AT TRUMP'S ATTACKS: After the former president ranted at his rallies about our interview with Vice Pres. Harris and made claims about his professional past with our Whoopi Goldberg, #TheView co-hosts respond. pic.twitter.com/tG4z0S8an8 — The View (@TheView) October 10, 2024

"I watched that stupid View, where you have these...really dumb people. You know Whoopi Goldberg said 'Will you participate in a movie?' She made some movie on basketball. This is before I ran for politics, she said 'Oh, you're so great. If you ever ran for president you'd win,' " he claimed Goldberg allegedly said.

"Politics could do strange things to demented people," he said, prompting the audience to applaud. The 54th president claimed he hired Goldberg as a comedian in the past but said he'd never hire her again due to her "nasty mouth."

That said, the talk show host owned up to her "nasty mouth" in her clap back, saying she "stands on" her filthy mouth. "You knew that when you hired me," Goldberg, 68, added. "A headline, babe, at your casino — which I might have continued to play had you not run it into the ground," she replied.

"How dumb are you? You hired me four times, and you didn't know what you were getting? How dumb are you?" she added, before passing the clap back to her co-host, Sunny Hostin — whom Trump called "dumb."

"Donald Trump, I want to thank you for personally telling so many lies and committing so many alleged crimes and providing us with material on a daily basis. You help us do our jobs and I'm so appreciative," Hostin, 55, detailed.

"I was also recognized with a special achievement award by the Department of Justice — you remember the department of Justice, right? It's the agency that's been pursuing you for decades."

"Like Madame VP Kamala Harris, I've had a history of prosecuting sex offenders. So, thank you for keeping people like us in business. As for dumb questions, you're always welcome to come here and answer some — if sitting so close to a prosecutor won't make you nervous."

