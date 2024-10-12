Jim Parsons has made it clear that a reboot or reunion of the beloved sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" is not on his radar.

When the actor, best known for his portrayal of Sheldon Cooper in the hit sitcom, appeared on "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace" Friday, he expressed gratitude for his time on the show but stressed that revisiting it by means of a reboot or a reunion isn't in his current plans.

"As we sit here now, no, but I also... I never say never to anything, because life just changes so much," Parsons, 51, said. "You know, one of the things is that it was so special as what it was as what it is. And they call it lightning in a bottle for a reason, and you can be certain it wouldn't be that."

He further reflected on why a revival might not work, saying, "And so why would we be doing it? I don't know... that's how I feel on that right now. But like I say, God willing, life is very long."

"The Big Bang Theory" aired from 2007 to 2019 and remains one of the most successful sitcoms of all time, earning Parsons four Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe, according to People.

When asked if he views being known for his iconic role as a "blessing or a curse," Parsons shared a positive outlook: "I feel pretty strongly that it's almost, if not totally, 100% blessing at this point. I know that I wouldn't have said that 10 years ago."

Cooper's popularity also led to the successful spinoff "Young Sheldon," which ran from 2017 to 2024. The prequel explored the childhood of Sheldon and gave Parsons an additional role as narrator and executive producer.

Parsons has since moved on to new projects and is currently starring in a Broadway revival of Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize-winning play "Our Town."

The production also stars Katie Holmes, Zoey Deutch, and Richard Thomas, among others.