North West had a candid discussion alongside her mom, Kim Kardashian, chatting about a variety of topics including traveling, fashion, food, and even God — but maintains that she hates school.

'Interview' conducted a magazine shoot with the reality TV superstar and her daughter, North, who freely spoke her mind about different aspects of her childhood and life experiences.

"Do we have a mirror that we can put right behind the camera, like how I do my shoots?" Kardashian, 43, asked, extending her elite expertise to her first born daughter.

"I'm teaching you all the tricks of the trade," the mother of four quipped.

The 11-year-old — who loves to snack on cucumbers with salt and proved her love of raw onions during season four of 'The Kardashians' — was full of bubbling energy during the sitdown. "What's a lesson you'll never forget," Kardashian asked West.

"To trust God only," West answered candidly.

"That's a great lesson," Kardashian replied. "What's your favorite class?" she added.

"I don't like school," West shot back, adding that she also does "not like art." That said — she's not completely void of art, as the fashion-savvy tween repeatedly expressed her love for an artist in particular — Tyler, the Creator. Her other faves include Yuno Miles and Nicki Minaj.

As the young reality star claims she's not a fan of school, she explains that if she could "pause time," she would ditch class and head over to her favorite place to travel. "I always wanted to pause time," she began.

"When I was in class one day last year, I was like, 'I want to pause time and get all my work done, and then run out of class and go to Starbucks, and then go around to Japan and then go everywhere!' " When asked what she does in order to help other people, she unapologetically replied that she spreads the gospel.

"Tell them about God, and how problems get solved if they follow His word and His way," North answered.

"It was just us and my siblings, and that's when I really brought them close to God, because we had this house and there was these devil statues, and I was like, 'Mm-mm, mm-mm, no, girl'," West explained. "I was like, 'We got to pray.' So then I taught Chi and Psalm and Saint how to pray. God really did his thing after," she confidently stated.

Her father, Kanye West — who leads the gospel choir, Sunday Service — may be looking to have a fresh start in the young star's favorite continent, according to 'TMZ.'

It was reported Kanye, now known as Ye, has been spending quite a bit of time there despite never officially settling in. The Chicago native is no stranger to Asia, as his mother, Donda, was an English professor who taught at Nanjing University as a Fulbright Scholar in China.

"I love China," West explained to 'Forbes' back in 2020. "It changed my life. It changed my perspective, it gave me such a wide perspective," the rapper said of his 1-year stay at the ripe age of 10 years old. In 2024, West made his long-awaited return to China after 16 years, performing in Hainan to an enthusiastic crowd.

The concert quickly sold out, with over 42,000 tickets gone in just minutes.