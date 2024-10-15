R. Kelly has strongly denied the abuse allegations leveled against him by his daughter.

His daughter, Buku Abi, shared abuse claims against her father in a documentary titled 'Karma: A Daughter's Journey.'

Now, R. Kelly's lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, is speaking out about Abi's accusations, dismissing her sexual abuse claims.

Bonjean, who also represented Bill Cosby against sexual assault allegations of his own from dozens of women throughout his career, appeared on the News Nation's show 'Banfield.'

"The allegation was investigated by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. [R. Kelly] was under criminal investigation at the time. He's probably the most highly-investigated individual on the planet when it comes to these types of claims. The Illinois DCFS determined that the allegation was unfounded many years ago," she stated.

Bonjean stressed that Kelly categorically denies the allegations, emphasizing that no charges were ever filed. "He certainly denies it, and it's our position that, if there was any merit to the claims, certainly charges would have been brought," she said.

"We know that people sometimes come to believe things based on having distorted and contaminated memories, particularly children, and this can be done by their mothers. This is not junk science," she added. "This stuff exists."

"I don't know what her motivation is, I don't know what's going through her brain... Just because someone says it's true, and people cry, does not necessarily mean it has merit," Bonjean continued.

The lawyer also described how the "I Believe I Can Fly" singer is "very upset. He's angry. But of course, he loves his children. We haven't decided what legal action we would take in response to this, but it's not really a conversation. He's mourning right now."

In the documentary, Abi recalled an alleged incident from her childhood when she says she woke up to Kelly touching her when she was eight or nine years old. "He was my everything. For a long time, I didn't even wanna believe that it happened. I didn't know that even if he was a bad person, that he would do something to me. I really feel like that one millisecond completely just changed my whole life," she reflects in the trailer.

Now 26, Abi, whose real name is Joanne Kelly, revealed the impact on their family relationship, explaining that she won't allow her son to visit Kelly.

"Nobody wants to be the child of the father that is out here hurting women and children," she said. "He knows exactly why we can't have the relationship that we would have liked to have with him."