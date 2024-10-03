Fallen R&B star R. Kelly faces public backlash from his own daughter in a new documentary.

A trailer released Sunday for the upcoming documentary, 'R. Kelly's Karma: A Daughter's Journey,' shows the disgraced star's daughter, Joanne Kelly, admitting that her son won't meet his grandfather in prison anytime soon.

It appears that the singer's charges — similar to those of embattled rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is currently facing — has driven a wedge between their once healthy father-daughter relationship.

"If my son asks questions, I'm going to be as truthful as possible. And I will not be taking my son to prison to meet his grandfather," 26-year-old Joanne reportedly stated in the trailer.

Her relationship with her dad reportedly took a turn for the worst after Kelly — born Robert Sylvester Kelly — was sentenced to a whopping 30 years in prison following sex trafficking and federal racketeering convictions, including acts of bribery and sexual exploitation of a child.

Despite his imprisonment, he's consistently claimed his innocence.

"For a long time, I didn't even want to believe that it happened. I didn't know that, even if he was a bad person, that he would do something to me," Joanne stated.

"Nobody wants to be the child of the father that is out here hurting women and children. He knows exactly why we can't have the relationship that we would have liked to have with him," she added.

"I really feel like that one millisecond completely just changed my whole life," she expressed of the moment the "I'm A Flirt" star was convicted.

The documentary "R. Kelly's Karma: A Daughter's Journey," follows Kelly's daughter "revealing a heartbreaking secret that shattered her childhood and changed her forever. With each revelation, viewers are taken on a painful journey of betrayal, trauma, and survival as Joanne seeks to reclaim her voice and identity in the aftermath of her father's sins," per 'IMDb.'

The documentary is set to premiere on the Tvei Network on October 11.