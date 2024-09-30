Joann Kelly, the daughter of R. Kelly, has come forward with deeply emotional claims about her father in a new documentary.

In the candid project, Joann discussed her life as Kelly's daughter and a specific moment from her childhood that, according to her, changed her life in just a split second.

In a teaser for a new documentary obtained by 'The Jasmine Brand,' Joann Kelly opened up about her difficult reality.

"Nobody wants to be the child of the father who is out here hurting women and children," she said in the trailer. "He knows exactly why we can't have the relationship that we would have liked to have with him."

Through tears, Joann Kelly hinted at a deeply painful memory involving her father.

"He was my everything. For a long time, I didn't even want to believe that it happened. I didn't know that even if he was a bad person, that he would do something to me. I really felt that that one millisecond completely just changed my whole life."

She continued, reflecting on her future with her child: "If my son asks questions, I will be as truthful as possible. But I will not be taking my son to a prison to meet his grandfather."

The son of the "I Believe I Can Fly" singer, Robert Kelly Jr., shared his own perspective.

"Everywhere we go, everything we do, there's always gonna have some type of double meaning under it or someone is going to read between lines that aren't there," he said.

His ex-wife, Andrea Kelly, is seen in tears as she recounted the alleged trauma their kids endured.

"Just because you are not a good husband doesn't mean that you can't be a good father," she said. "And the fact that he didn't even try. What he did to me, he did to me, but you didn't have to do it to my damn kids."

This upcoming documentary, 'R. Kelly's Karma: A Daughter's Journey,' executive produced by Mann Robinson, is scheduled for exclusive release on the TVEI Network on October 11th.

R. Kelly was once deemed "The King of R&B" and "The Pied Piper of R&B" during his peak.

However, his career came to an abrupt end in 2019 when he was arrested and later convicted on multiple federal charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking, all related to the sexual abuse of minors.

In other R. Kelly news, he has publicly expressed support for Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently facing allegations of sex trafficking and abuse.

Kelly, 57, who was convicted on similar charges, refuses to believe the claims against Diddy, 54, drawing from his own experience with federal authorities.

He stated, "I don't believe none of this s***t. You could tell me about Puffy, you could tell me about anybody. You could tell me on the news, the weather, the sky is blue, I'm not gonna believe [it]."

The Chicago native suggested that celebrities like Diddy are being unfairly targeted, regardless of the truth behind the accusations, and warned that federal authorities are "hunting" high-profile figures.