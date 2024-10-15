Dave Grohl is doing everything to save his marriage to wife of 21 years Jordyn Bloom after dropping a bombshell last month about siring a child with another woman.

The Grammy-winning artist was spotted looking somber while strolling the streets of Los Angeles Monday sans his wedding ring.

One photo released by the Daily Mail showed Grohl carrying a small box to a house on a tree-lined street. Another featured him walking briskly while holding a water bottle in one hand.

For his casual outing, the "Smells Like Teen Spirit" singer donned a black short-sleeved shirt, a pair of green shots, and black trainers. He also had a baseball cap on.

The Foo Fighters frontman's sighting comes just a few days after an insider exclusively revealed to In Touch Weekly the 55-year-old musician's plan to save his marriage to Blum.

"He's offering up phone text messages and constantly apologizing and going to therapy," said the source who also noted that Dave is still under scrutiny despite admitting that he was wrong.

The insider continued, "He's trying to be a good dad but at the same time it's frustrating and he doesn't understand that these things can take months, even years to fix."

As he works on rebuilding trust within his family following his scandalous revelation, Grohl is reportedly going on a hiatus from his career, according to the Daily Mail.

"He's gone from being rock god to scumbag overnight, it's changed the dynamic and he hates it. But he's got to go along if he wants to save his marriage. Jordyn and the kids are his life," remarked In Touch's insider.

In September, Grohl dropped a bombshell when he announced via Instagram that he had cheated on his wife and fathered a child with another woman.

"I've recently become a father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness," he wrote at the time.

The Nirvana drummer, who shares three daughters with Blum — Violet Maye, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia — has not disclosed the identity of his baby mama.