It appears that Britney Spears has multiple women she has "crazy girl crushes" on.

The singer, 42, posted the names of her girl crushes on her Instagram Stories Tuesday.

"I wanted to share the women who inspire me," Spears said on her Story.

Britney Spears' Instagram Story on Girl Crushes
Singer Britney Spears shared who she has "crazy girl crushes" on via her Instagram Stories Britney Spears / Instagram

First on the list is Pamela Anderson, who Spears said is "a classic babe and seems so sweet."

Actress Natalie Portman was also included on the list. The "Baby One More Time" hitmaker went on to share that she regards the actress as coolest person she's met.

Spears also shared that she encountered while Portman was with her dog in New York, and they happened to have the same shirt.

Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman poses during the unveiling of her dedicated beach locker room on the Promenade des Planches during the 50th Deauville American Film Festival on September 14, 2024 in Deauville, France. Francois Durand/Getty Images

Aside from Anderson and Portman, Spears said she also has a girl crush on fellow singer Camila Cabello because "she's so darn pretty and makes me giggle out loud."

Model Kendall Jenner was also mentioned in the Instagram Story.

Kendall Jenner
Model Kendall Jenner attends the Bottega Veneta collection show at Milan's Fashion Week Womenswear Spring / Summer 2025, on September 21, 2024 in Milan. GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

Spears went on to ask, "Is it normal to be that pretty?"

Finishing off the list are Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore. Both were described by Spears as "literally gorgeous."

Britney Spears Instagram Story on Girl Crushes
Singer Britney Spears shared who she has "crazy girl crushes" on via her Instagram Stories Britney Spears / Instagram
Tags
Britney Spears, Kendall Jenner, Camila cabello