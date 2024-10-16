It appears that Britney Spears has multiple women she has "crazy girl crushes" on.

The singer, 42, posted the names of her girl crushes on her Instagram Stories Tuesday.

"I wanted to share the women who inspire me," Spears said on her Story.

First on the list is Pamela Anderson, who Spears said is "a classic babe and seems so sweet."

Actress Natalie Portman was also included on the list. The "Baby One More Time" hitmaker went on to share that she regards the actress as coolest person she's met.

Spears also shared that she encountered while Portman was with her dog in New York, and they happened to have the same shirt.

Aside from Anderson and Portman, Spears said she also has a girl crush on fellow singer Camila Cabello because "she's so darn pretty and makes me giggle out loud."

Model Kendall Jenner was also mentioned in the Instagram Story.

Spears went on to ask, "Is it normal to be that pretty?"

Finishing off the list are Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore. Both were described by Spears as "literally gorgeous."