BET Hip Hop Awards Poked Fun At for Supposed Low Budget, Being Held At a Nightclub
When the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 finally went live on BET and VH1 on October 15, several highlights came up online, as netizens congratulated those who won trophies during the event. Unfortunately, some of their attention became directed to the award show's venue.
Netizens couldn't hide their frustration with the program being held at a nightclub. Some also mentioned how much the venue choice screamed "low-budget" despite the award show's prestige and reputation.
On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), some comments include, "Is this an awards show or a nightclub?", "Why are they filming it in a club? I can literally see sections," and "They really held it at a nightclub, it's time to let this show go."
Specifically, the "nightclub" they were referring to was the Drai's Nightclub in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Since it was a special occasion, netizens were baffled by the show's location, to the point of some expressing how the show must be "let go" due to the lack of budget.
See more of their reactions below:
The hip hop awards show was hosted by Fat Joe for the third time. It also included several nominations for artists who have made significant impact to the hip hop genre with their music releases.
Article originally published on 'Music Times.'