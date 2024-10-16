When the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 finally went live on BET and VH1 on October 15, several highlights came up online, as netizens congratulated those who won trophies during the event. Unfortunately, some of their attention became directed to the award show's venue.

Netizens couldn't hide their frustration with the program being held at a nightclub. Some also mentioned how much the venue choice screamed "low-budget" despite the award show's prestige and reputation.

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), some comments include, "Is this an awards show or a nightclub?", "Why are they filming it in a club? I can literally see sections," and "They really held it at a nightclub, it's time to let this show go."

Specifically, the "nightclub" they were referring to was the Drai's Nightclub in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Since it was a special occasion, netizens were baffled by the show's location, to the point of some expressing how the show must be "let go" due to the lack of budget.

See more of their reactions below:

Why TH is the BET Awards at a NIGHT CLUB !!??? #HipHopAwards #BET pic.twitter.com/VIhIA54cee — Carmen Renee 👑 (@_queencarmenn) October 16, 2024

Somebody said the #HipHopAwards is in a nightclub and I - pic.twitter.com/JmCBGlfD7l — 🗣 I’m Outside Again (@RegalBasil) October 16, 2024

they got the bet hip hop awards inside of the club..that should tell you everything bout the state of hip hop..that’s unacceptable.. — $moo†h ▼₲oÐ (@_smoothgod_) October 16, 2024

The #HipHopAwards being reduced to a party in a club the size of a lounge in the 757 feels disrespectful to everyone who’s spent decades trying to legitimize the art form but maybe it’s just me ☹️ — a villain (@KIETRANADA) October 16, 2024

The hip hop awards show was hosted by Fat Joe for the third time. It also included several nominations for artists who have made significant impact to the hip hop genre with their music releases.

