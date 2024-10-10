Free Marie Wright has come forward refuting claims that she and Jay-Z share a child together.

As Diddy is currently awaiting his first day in court on Thursday, October 10, many have begun to speculate about other big names that may have been involved in the multiple abuses, including Jay-Z.

In a recent video on Instagram, Wright stated,"You know, I be reading it all the way thinking y'all got a real question. Cut it out. I'll say it one more time. Free has no biological children."

The initial rumor originated from Wendy Williams, who made the claim on her radio show that Free and Jay-Z had a child together.

"Free gave birth Monday. 50 and Jay-Z was there. She gave birth in Brooklyn at Methodist Hospital," Williams claimed. "Who do we shout out to? Oh hell, Beyoncé. What you gon' do now B? Let's get some flowers together to send over to Methodist Hospital. Congratulations to Free. Let's get some 'Keep your head up' flowers together and send over to Beyoncé.' And some 'Damn you' flowers to send over to Jay-Z."

Netizens have taken to the comments section to share their thoughts on the post. One wrote, "I always knew that rumor was false. Free ain't got no kids, but it's crazy she let that rumor live for so long. She finally clearing this up in 2024; this statement should have been put out a decade ago."

Another user remarked, "Oh, the heat is up... Jay absolutely paid Free to 'finally' address this." Another user mentioned, "This rumor been around for years. They say Jay-Z made a song about it on 'Lost Ones'... the guys used to go crazy over her on 106 & Park."

In light of Wendy Williams' foresight, one user stated,"I love Free, but Wendy was always 10 steps ahead of the game... even with the Diddy stuff, she knew what it was back then, and we're all just finding out..."

Free Wright rose to fame as the co-host of BET's '106 & Park' hip hop and R&B music video countdown show alongside A.J. Calloway. The series broadcasted at 6pm weekdays, and was the network's highest-rated show throughout its run.

It was cancelled on November 14, 2014, after a bevy of host alternated after Free and Calloway left the show in 2005. Julissa & Big Tigger took over before Terrence J & Rocsi hosted the series after winning BET's 'New Faces' contest in 2006.