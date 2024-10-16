'Call Her Daddy' host Alex Cooper opened up about the "male actor" who wasn't her favorite guest.

When asked who her least favorite guest was, Cooper replied that it was an actor who clearly seemed to be making the rounds.

"I can't say their name. It was a male actor who just was giving nothing. You could tell he was on a press run. I didn't want to blow his butt up, but I was like, 'Bro, you don't want to be here. You aren't answering any of these questions. Someone put you in this chair you didn't even know,' " she began during an interview with 'The Hollywood Reporter.'

The 30-year-old admitted the interview was never released.

"I think it was a mutual respect thing of, 'Let's not air this because I don't want my listeners to come at you for not giving anything,' " she added.

Cooper also emphasized the importance of being in the moment when she is conducting an interview. "It is very important for me to read the room... I have my note cards, but half the time they're thrown out because I'm reading the person."

When interviewing Vice President Kamala Harris recently, Cooper pointedly asked, "Why should we trust you?" The question sparked backlash from MAGA supporters, despite Cooper previously inviting Donald Trump on the show — an invitation he declined.

Cooper also reflected on her podcast strategy, as she has grown the show from a relationship advice podcast to one in which she can conduct hard-hitting interviews.

"Spotify offered more money if I would do more episodes... I didn't want to sacrifice the main product," she noted, adding, "I've perfected that product... Now I can take on more without losing my mind."

Cooper, a Pennsylvania native, hosts the weekly comedy and advice podcast on Spotify. 'Time Magazine' called her "arguably the most successful woman in podcasting" in 2021 after she secured a three-year exclusive deal with Spotify worth a whopping $60 million.