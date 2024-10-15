Jon Bon Jovi has shared that he will be endorsing Kamala Harris for president.

In a post to his Instagram account, the legendary rock singer shined a spotlight on his song called "The People's House" from his Forever album. The track features group The War and Treaty and is a patriotic anthem.

Bon Jovi took to the caption to share that he will be putting his support behind Harris in the upcoming presidential election next month.

"'The People's House' is a song that celebrates this beautiful place that we call home, from sea to shining sea. @thewarandtreaty," he began.

"The truth matters. And the truth is on election day I'll be voting for @KamalaHarris and @TimWalz because I believe in the power of we, not of me. I've written a song reminding us that out of many, we are still one," Bon Jovi said.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff went on to thank Bon Jovi for supporting his wife.

"It's my wife, and it's now or never. Election's coming in November. Thanks for supporting Kamala, @JonBonJovi!" he said in a post to Instagram.

This is not the first time that Bon Jovi has given his support to the Democratic Party. He previously supported current President Joe Biden and performed at the 2021 inauguration day "Celebrating America" concert. During his time there, he performed a cover of The Beatles' "Here Comes the Sun."

Harris has been the subject of support from various celebrities this upcoming election season. She has been given support from big names like Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish as well as country icon Willie Nelson.

Recently, Eilish opened up about her decision to support Harris in an interview with Vogue.

"I mean, this is the most important election of our time, maybe, and it's so easy to be like, I don't want to think about it... I have that same kind of feeling: I'm one person, I can't make any change. But the truth is, we can all make change. And I have this platform and I'm going to use it," she told the outlet.

"Really big fan of human rights. Really big fan of women's rights and women's reproductive rights and social justice and gun laws... A lot of my fans are going to be able to vote for the first time. So I'm like, Do you like freedom?" Eilish added.

Article originally published on 'Music Times.'