Presidential candidate Kamala Harris was featured on a surprise cover of 'Vogue' where she was called the "candidate for our times."

During her cover story interview, published Friday, October 11, Harris focused on a range of policy priorities, highlighting her efforts in reducing gun violence, expanding middle-class jobs in clean energy, securing safe drinking water for impoverished communities, and protecting reproductive rights.

On her future goals if elected president, she emphasized her commitment to tackling economic challenges, stating, "One of my first calls... will be to the team that is working with me on our plan to lower costs for the American people."

Harris also expressed her determination to restore freedoms, adding, "That's going to take some work." She also touched on the ongoing Middle East conflict, acknowledging both Israel's right to self-defense and the Palestinians' "right to dignity, security, freedom, and self-determination."

The vice president also urged against a binary narrative, saying, "There's been a language... that suggests this is binary. It's not. You're not either for this one or for that one." She reiterated the U.S.'s role in pursuing a two-state solution, despite current challenges, noting how she's "not giving up a sense of hope that that is possible — even if it does not appear to be imminent."

In a lighter moment, Harris joked about her love for Venn diagrams, explaining, "You're never going to have a complete agreement on all the issues. But you can find common ground—and expand that."

Harris' campaign has gained significant momentum, with endorsements from figures like Dick Cheney, Bernie Sanders, and Taylor Swift. Her rallies, including one in Philadelphia with her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, have drawn massive crowds.

"It happens only rarely that individuals are summoned overnight for acts of national rescue, but in late July Kamala Harris received one of those calls," 'Vogue' wrote in Harris' profile.

The fashion publication also praised the Democratic presidential nominee for her phenomenal taste in fashion.

"No one could say that Harris didn't look the part on the last night of the Democratic National Convention when, dressed in a navy Chloé suit designed by the German-American designer Chemena Kamali and a matching silk blouse with the lavallière bow that has become her signature, she strode onstage to accept her party's presidential nomination."

Per 'Fox News,' the magazine photographed Harris on Monday.