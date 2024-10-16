Basketball star Bronny James has finally opened up on life after enduring the shocking health scare going into cardiac arrest as a result of a heart defect.

The Los Angeles Lakers player explained that his life has gone through "a total reset" amid his recovery after having the shocking health scare, which took place during a routine USC practice session at Galen City Center back in July of 2023.

The 20-year-old — whose father is world renowned basketball star, LeBron James — opened up to 'Men's Health,' revealing the range of emotions he felt after going into cardiac arrest last year, during one of the most important times in his life.

"At the point when it happened, there were a whole bunch of categories that what had happened could fall under, so yeah," the basketball star said.

LeBron James’ son Bronny says his ‘days aren’t normal anymore’ 1 year after cardiac arrest https://t.co/nxKHREdVwM pic.twitter.com/l4UQ7R0R5t — Page Six (@PageSix) October 16, 2024

"There were a whole lot of emotions. I got real on top of my routines to get back to where I was," he continued. "I had to do breathing exercises and stuff. It was a total reset. I have to stay on top of my heart medications, and I got my heart pillow," he revealed.

The athlete — who was selected by the Lakers as the 55th overall pick in the draft — elaborated more on his "heart pillow," and also told the media outlet that his days simply aren't "normal anymore."

"When I coughed, it used to hurt a little bit, but you get this pillow, and when you cough you just hold it so it doesn't hurt. My days aren't normal anymore. I still feel like I'm getting back, I'm getting back to where I was."

Bronny fully plans on channeling the harrowing experience as a push to greatness, and uses it to as motivation to build a successful career.

"I mean, there might be a couple times that I look at something and it makes me mad, and I go out and play better, but most of the time, it's in through one, out the other," he explained. "I feel like it built me to where any situation that is trying to hold me back or I'm not fighting through at the time, I can sustain my comfortability and belief in myself to keep going."