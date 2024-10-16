Russell Brand is raising eyebrows as many have seen the actor in a TikTok ad for a magical amulet that fights against wifi and evil spirits.

Russell Brand has appeared in a TikTok advertisement endorsing a £188 "magical amulet" from the company Airestech. In the video, Brand asserts that the charm offers protection from wifi signals and "other evil energies," urging viewers to purchase it to avoid being "corrupted" by "lethal signals."

#emfprotection ♬ original sound - The News Movement @thenewsmovement A video of Russell Brand advertising a ‘magical amulet’ which stops corrupting signals from harming people. The video, which was posted by Airestech on TikTok, shows Brand talking about how airports are particularly dangerous because of the amount of phones. Airestech are a US company who have “developed a technology that neutralizes the harmful effects of EMFs.” EMFs are electromagnetic fields. Most electronics like phones, wi-fi routers, microwaves emit invisible energy waves which are EMFs. There is much scepticism around whether they cause harm or not. The cost of the Airestech product that Brand is advertising is just over $300. The company also boasts the UFC as a main sponsor after signing a sponsorship deal in May. A joint investigation by Channel 4 and the Times last year alleged that Brand had sexually assaulted four women between 2006 and 2013. Brand denied these claims. In April, he announced he would be baptised as a Christian. #russellbrand

"As you know, airports are places full of wifi and all sorts of evil energies," Brand says in the ad. "Think of all the phones out there, all of the signals. Corruptible and corrupting." He claims that the amulet provides personal safety, stating, "Luckily, I wear this magical amulet from Airestech that keeps me safe from all of the various signals out there."

Brand enthusiastically promotes the product, adding, "This stuff is absolutely packed of airestech. I didn't even bring any socks, or toothbrush or dog meats or anything like that. Just completely full of airestech." He further encourages others to buy one, especially for travel, saying, "You should get one as well. Particularly if you're going to an airport any time soon because the bloody things are full of lethal signals."

In the video, Brand claims the amulet has "made him stronger" and lifts a suitcase with ease to demonstrate. However, the promotion draws some irony, as he uses a wifi-enabled microphone during the video despite advocating protection from electromagnetic signals. Many have taken to social media to share their feelings on this incredibly strange video.

Really need to buy Russel Brand’s Amulet for the future world in which both of these technologies are commonplace https://t.co/YLpDwuUw2j — Michael Sinko (@Physburgh) October 16, 2024 Every day, Americans go through their day, exposed to Wi-Fi signals without wearing a magical amulet to protect them. But Russel Brand has plans to change that. — Tyler Rhodes (@itcheeze) October 16, 2024 Do we think Russel brand is joking or — moony 🗡️ (@sethismoony) October 16, 2024

One X user joked, "Really need to buy Russel Brand's Amulet for the future world in which both of these technologies are commonplace." Another similarly echoing the tone wrote, "Every day, Americans go through their day, exposed to Wi-Fi signals without wearing a magical amulet to protect them. But Russel Brand has plans to change that." One questioned, "Do we think Russel brand is joking or."

Read more: Russell Brand Allegedly Urinated In Bottles At BBC Studios

This promotional appearance follows a turbulent period for Brand, according to "Independent.". In 2023, Channel 4 aired an investigation into allegations of sexual and emotional abuse by four women, all of which Brand has denied. Since then, he has rebranded himself as a born-again Christian and was baptized by Bear Grylls in April.