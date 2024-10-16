Liam Payne appeared to be in good spirits just an hour before he tragically fell off the fourth floor of his hotel in Buenos Aires in Snapchats he posted with girlfriend, Kate Cassidy.

TMZ reports that the singer died Wednesday evening. According to the outlet, several witnesses at the hotel where he was staying in Buenos Aires said Payne fell from his room on the 4th floor of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel. It is not known if it was intentional or accidental.

Payne shared the view from his hotel room and said it was "a lovely day in Argentina." The singer said he was enjoying coffee with Cassidy as she talked about "sleeping in since 12." Another Snap showed Cassidy and Payne showing off their fit physiques. Payne wrote, "Happy I got some time away."

Liam Payne, an hour before dying, posting on Snapchat. 💔 pic.twitter.com/iTHfzu7IMx — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) October 16, 2024

liam payne posting on snapchat 30 minutes ago… 💔 pic.twitter.com/dP9yQKqDW1 — pop culture (@gagasyuyi) October 16, 2024

According to TMZ, Cassidy left Argentina on Oct. 14 while Payne checked into the CasaSur Palermo Hotel.

Payne recently said he was in Argentina to watch his former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan's show.

"We're going to Argentina," he wrote on Instagram. "One, because we want to. Two, because we want to. And three, because Niall Horan's playing down there and I think we might just go and say 'hello.'"

"It's been a while since me and Niall have spoken. We've got a lot to talk about and I would like to square up a couple things with the boy. No bad vibes or nothing like that but we just need to talk."