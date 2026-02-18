Fans have been enchanted for a long time with the on screen connection of James Van Der Beek and Katie Holmes from the teen drama "Dawson's Creek."

However, only a few were reportedly aware that the two had a short secret romance during the first season of the show, a relationship that ended with them agreeing that they were "better as friends," according to Daily Mail.

Holmes, 47, reflected on their early bond, recalling that "it just kind of happened" when she and Van Der Beek first met in 1997.

"We have a lot in common. The chemistry was there," she said. Van Der Beek, then 20, echoed that sentiment in an interview with E! News, noting they "just kind of clicked from the read through" and felt lucky to have met right before filming began.

Immediately, the actors' closeness was reflected on the screen, as the audience was attracted to the love story of their characters, Dawson Leery and Joey Potter. "Dawson's Creek" was a cultural phenomenon that ran from 1998 to 2003 and attracted an average of six million teenage viewers per episode. However, the two kept their off screen romance a secret from the public despite the publicity.

According to an insider, Holmes regarded Van Der Beek as her "teen love," and although they tried to keep their relationship a secret, "everyone on the set knew about it. Then news of them being a couple began to filter out."

The source further said that at 19, Holmes was shy, and Van Der Beek was a bit older, so they opted to avoid the limelight and maintain their privacy.

After filming ended, their lives went different ways.

In 2006, Holmes tied the knot with Tom Cruise and they have a daughter, Suri Noelle, who is 19 years old. Van Der Beek was first married to Heather McComb but they got divorced in 2010, and then he married film producer Kimberly Van Der Beek, with whom he had six children. Van Der Beek also faced the death of his mother and multiple family miscarriages before he moved to Texas for a more family-focused life.

Choosing Friendship Over Romance

Even though they took separate paths, Holmes confessed they still had a strong connection.

Another source referred to the "Dawson's Creek" set as "high school for the cast," where crushes, dating, and fleeting flings were a regular occurrence. "Katie and James had a brief fling with each other. Everyone loved James both as a friend and a love interest, and James and Katie definitely had a brief moment with each other but realized very fast, they were better off as friends. And that was totally cool with them, they never made it an issue whatsoever."

They were friends, and their relationship has lasted for quite a long time. Holmes acknowledged Van Der Beek's contribution after he succumbed to colorectal cancer on February 11.

Sharing a handwritten Instagram note, she reflected on their shared memories, "I formed some words with a heavy heart... I am so grateful to have shared in a piece of James' journey. He is beloved. Kimberly, we love you and will be here always for you and your beautiful children." Van Der Beek responded: "Love you! Thank you for being you."

Holmes was notably disappointed she couldn't see Van Der Beek during the 2025 "Dawson's Creek" cast reunion in New York City, per Variety, organized to benefit F Cancer following his 2024 diagnosis.

Although Van Der Beek sent a video message due to a stomach virus, Holmes remained "upset she didn't get to see James," according to an insider.