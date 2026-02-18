Keith Urban is reportedly trying to handle his life after divorce similarly to Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's well-known "conscious uncoupling."

The country music icon is said to be grieving the split of the marriage that lasted 19 years with Nicole Kidman, while at the same time, he is making a great effort to stay emotionally connected with their daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15.

Urban and Kidman officially got their divorce on Jan. 6, 2026, after a separation that was made public five months earlier. The settlement gives Kidman the right to have the main residential custody of the children for 306 days a year, whereas Urban has the right to 59 days, including alternative weekends.

The pair reportedly waived child and spousal support in the final agreement.

Urban has remained on the road with his High and Alive tour and promoting the CBS and Paramount series "The Road," which premiered on Oct. 19, 2025, while Kidman has been in Australia preparing for the release of "Scarpetta" and "Margo's Got Money Troubles."

Friends have noticed that the conflict between work and family has become a lot more serious tension after the breakup.

"Keith can't shake the feeling that the current custody arrangement, layered on top of his relentless touring schedule, has unintentionally pushed him to the sidelines," an insider explained to Radar Online. "He hates the idea of being reduced to a cameo in his daughters' lives rather than a constant presence."

Embracing 'Conscious Uncoupling'

Urban has told his friends that he looks up to how Paltrow and Martin managed to make their separation a conscious uncoupling rather than a messy divorce. Separated people say that he is against lawyers and bitterness, setting the tone of the next chapter of his life, and he even wishes it could be intentional and dignified.

Inspired by the Goop-announced model, Urban wants to shift the focus away from past conflicts and keep things stable for his children. "He's been very clear that, for him, it's about protecting the girls from unnecessary conflict," one insider told Radar Online.

The emotional impact of the divorce was evident during Faith's 15th birthday on Dec. 29, which Urban missed. "Not being there for that birthday was incredibly painful for him," a source said.

Post-Divorce Dating and Family Focus

Since the split, Urban has reportedly been linked to multiple women, including country singer Karley Scott Collins, 26.

On Kidman, she also seems to be moving on with her life. TMZ states that she has got the interest of Paul Salem, 62, chairman of the board at MGM Resorts International, who has allegedly declared his intention to date her.

Even though the two have met twice in group settings, the sources say that neither has spent time alone and both are currently single.

Family remains a priority for Urban. He is also reportedly working on a break-up album in Nashville while renovating a music studio on Music Row.

"Keith has said he sees real value in that model – ending a marriage without turning it into a battlefield. He doesn't want this to spiral into hostility or public mudslinging. He wants it to feel thoughtful and grounded," a friend added, adding that the singer's desire to maintain a sense of dignity and respect in the aftermath of his divorce.