There's a lot of love being shared from one Angel to another.

Tyra Banks has nothing but positive things to say about fellow model Bella Hadid after both were featured in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Banks, 50, took to her Instagram account and shared a photo of her and Hadid from the show.

"You were not only STUNNING and GORGEOUS on that runway, but your kindness shines even brighter," Banks said in her Instagram post.

Banks said that it was such a joy to see Hadid at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

She added, "Can't wait to make magic together again soon and werk that runway like only we can!"

Her post has garnered many positives from other Instagram users as well.

"Two very gorgeous ladies," one comment said.

"Oh Tyra knew Bella has been putting the work," another comment said.

Hadid made her surprise return to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. She last participated in the show back in 2018.

Banks, on the other hand, returned to the show for the first time in nearly 20 years. The last time she walked down the runway for the brand was in 2005.