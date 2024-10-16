The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is always packed with surprises, from unexpected performances to stunning supermodel catwalks. This year was no different, as Tyra Banks broke a nearly 20-year hiatus to close the show out with an iconic strut.

Lighting the internet ablaze with excitement, the world seemingly welcomed Banks back to the game with open arms. Wearing a black bustier corset with a matching cape and strappy black heels, Banks proved at 50 years old she's still the most iconic supermodel to touch the runway.

Banks was seen interacting with the new generation of models, posing with Bella Hadid and Alessandra Ambrosio while praising Tyla following her "Water" performance.

Tyla with Tyra Banks backstage at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show#VSFashionShow2024 pic.twitter.com/dhZBw4RL0V — Tyla Club (@TylaClub) October 16, 2024

This was the fashion show's return since its 2019 cancellation for "being sexist and lacking diversity," making sure to include varying body types and queer identities, including transgender model Alex Consani.

NOW THIS IS HOW YOU WALK. Tyra they could never make me hate you #VSFashionShow2024 pic.twitter.com/OezSQTCzQS — 9jaPrincess (@Adizzy18) October 15, 2024

Still, it seems the most electrifying moment of the night was Banks gracing the stage, which she told 'Harper's Bazaar' felt like an "out-of-body experience." Reflecting on the increased diversity on the Victoria's Secret runway, she noted, "I feel like I cracked it open, and now that they're burst open, I'm so excited."

She was unequivocally the model everyone wanted to pose with, dazzling the audience with over-the-top reactions.

Social media was also ablaze with her stunning walk.

baby tyra banks walk STILL nasty! pic.twitter.com/qoVy6kfljJ — i be like… DO IT 4 MY BABY! (@SUCKAW0RLD) October 15, 2024

In recent years, Banks has moved on from modeling, channeling her creative energy through new business ventures. She's the force behind her very own pop-up ice cream Smize & Dream, a callback to her 'America's Next Top Model' days.

Banks founded the company during the Covid-19 pandemic, selling prepackaged pints in Los Angeles before opening pop-ups from Dubai to Washington, DC.