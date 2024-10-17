The hotel manager suspected that something would go wrong with Liam Payne before his untimely death.

A devastating emergency unfolded at the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires, revealing troubling details about One Direction alum Liam Payne's final hours. The hotel staff was deeply concerned for Payne's well-being prior to his passing.

According to 'Page Six,' the hotel manager placed a harrowing call to emergency services shortly before the singer's death.

In the distressing audio shared by 'La Nacion,' hotel manager Esteban reported that Payne appeared both "high and drunk" and was behaving destructively.

"When he is conscious, he is destroying his room and we need you to send someone, please," Esteban reportedly said. The situation escalated as Esteban expressed fears for Payne's safety, saying, "We need you to send someone urgently because I don't know if his life is in danger."

He also voiced concern that the singer's behavior might pose a fatal risk. He shared, "He is in a room that has a balcony, and we are scared he might be endangering his life." The manager mentioned Payne had only been staying at the hotel for "two or three days."

The call abruptly ended when staff discovered Payne's lifeless body in the courtyard following a loud noise. Payne reportedly fell from the third-floor balcony on Wednesday, October 16, dying instantly from "extremely serious injuries." Alberto Crescenti, head of Argentina's emergency medical system, confirmed Payne had fallen from a height of 13-14 meters, and tried to "revive him, but there was nothing we could do." Witnesses described erratic behavior leading up to the tragedy, including Payne smashing his laptop in the hotel lobby before being escorted back to his room.

Payne had traveled to Argentina with girlfriend Kate Cassidy two weeks prior, but she departed the country two days before his death. The pair attended Niall Horan's October 2 concert, hoping to mend relationships with Payne's former bandmate.

In a Snapchat video, Payne said, "It's been a while since me and Niall have spoken. We've got a lot to talk about. And I would like to square up a couple things with the boy."