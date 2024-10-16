Liam Payne, the 31-year-old star who used to be a member of the band One Direction, passed away tragically after falling off the hotel balcony.

However, there were many disturbance signals before the unfortunate accident, and a question arises: what warning signs have been missed?

According to a report by TMZ, the 31-year-old man was "behaving strangely" while staying at the hotel. The outlet reported that the staff of CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires said that Payne was moving from side to side and stuttering strangely.

Moreover, witnesses claimed that everything was even worse and something serious was happening to him.

Payne reportedly had been acting erratically at the hotel where he stayed to support his former bandmate. Insiders claimed the singer smashed his laptop in the hotel lobby minutes before falling to his death, and the staff had to carry him to his room.

Only a few hours before the accident, he posted a snap to Snapchat from a hotel balcony despite all the signs that something had gone wrong with him.

People close to him and the singer's friends noticed his strange behavior, so they might have already seen the signs.

Two months ago, people said that Payne was cycling through periods of ruinous behavior. However, when recording his arrival to meet his former friends, Payne stated that he "wanted to make things right with Niall." He was overjoyed about getting back in his good graces.

Currently, the authorities are investigating whether Payne's death was an accident or not. The representative of the CasaSur Hotel reported that the police were helping in the investigation.