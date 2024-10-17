Former Olympic swimmer and current OnlyFans creator, Luana Alonso, has received a unique collaboration offer from popular sex doll company, RealDoll.

RealDoll suggested Alonso can turn her feet into a lucrative venture by selling replicas of them to her fans.

The letter from RealDoll outlined how the retired Paraguayan athlete could profit from her toes, catering to a niche audience, according to 'TMZ Sports,' who obtained a copy of the proposal.

"At RealDoll, we pride ourselves on offering our clients unique, customized, and life-like creations that help them connect with their fans in a truly personal way," the letter stated. "With your growing success, we believe there is an exciting opportunity for us to collaborate."

The company proposed that Alonso mold her feet into high-quality replicas to be sold.

These products would be available for $2,000 per foot or $3,500 for a pair. Alonso would receive 20% of the profits and could autograph the molds for an additional $500, keeping 100% of the autograph fee.

Read more: Rafael Nadal Announces Retirement from Professional Tennis in Heartfelt Twitter Post

RealDoll emphasized that Alonso's feet have "grace, strength, and undeniable cuteness" and deserve to be showcased. They even suggested that the 20-year-old could promote the foot replicas on her OnlyFans page, making it easier for her fans to make purchases.

Alonso, who has since retired from competitive swimming and charges $35 a month for her OnlyFans content, was previously involved in controversy during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

She announced her retirement after failing to advance beyond the preliminary rounds of the women's 100m butterfly. She was also reportedly asked to leave the Olympic village due to her "inappropriate behavior" which was deemed disruptive.

"Her presence is creating an inappropriate atmosphere within Team Paraguay," stated Larissa Schaerer, head of the Paraguayan Olympic Committee, in a statement according to 'The Sun.'

Schaerer also noted, "We thank her for proceeding as instructed, as it was of her own free will that she did not spend the night in the Athletes' Village."

Read more: Jordan Chiles Sobs While Addressing Losing Her USA Olympic Bronze Medal For The First Time

RealDoll believes she could expand her earnings further with this unique offer, saying, "It's time we mold them into a masterpiece your fans can cherish, one toe at a time."