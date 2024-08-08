Canada's Alysha Newman was thrilled to celebrate her bronze medal in pole vaulting this week, opting to twerk for the cheering crowd in Paris.

The Olympian, who also has a presence on OnlyFans, expressed that she was proud of both her celebration and her accomplishment in the competition.

DIFFERENT ANGLE:



Alysha Newman twerking at the Olympics in Paris today after the Canadian jumps 4.85 m pic.twitter.com/3XpTBYitgi — Dutch_Investor (@cryptostonk2) August 8, 2024

"Of course, many people have a certain cliché when they think of OnlyFans. I can't change many people's minds," Newman explained in an interview with Germany's 'BILD.'

Read more: Olympian Noah Lyles Wheeled Off By Medics After Covid Diagnosis And Placing Third In 200m Final

"But this website has connected me with many fans, more than any other pole vaulter before. What others think about it doesn't bother me," she added. "I am who I am and I do it well."

Newman frequently shared videos of her training sessions on her OnlyFans profile, where fans can subscribe for a standard monthly fee of $12.99. However, during the Paris Olympics, the subscription price has been temporarily reduced to $7.14.

Newman noted that she earns money from her content, explaining that creators on OnlyFans typically retain around 20% of their revenue.

"I earn money with what I post – you have to log in to find out. It makes me confident and I feel good about it," the bronze medalist stated.

Newman's bronze medal represents Canada's first-ever women's pole vaulting medal, and her final jump of 4.85 meters exceeded the previous national record by a significant margin.

"It was a surreal moment. It was awesome," she said, describing her feelings about winning bronze and setting a new national record.

"Everyone was saying if someone was going to do it, it would be me, and I'm so happy I lived up to that expectation."