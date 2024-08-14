Despite harsh criticism from fans and movie reviewers about 'Divorce in the Black,' writer and director Tyler Perry has the last laugh.

The film, starring Meagan Good and Cory Hardrict who play an embattled couple on the brink of divorce, made history on Amazon's Prime Video.

According to a report by 'Variety,' 'Divorce in the Black' drove "more sign-ups to Prime Video in the U.S. than any Amazon MGM Studios-produced movie to-date."

Furthermore, the outlet reported the 2024 film hit the coveted number three spot on Nielsen's Top 10 streaming chart. Per Nielsen, Perry's latest film hit more than 498 million minutes watched in its first four days of availability.

'Divorce in the Black' was released on the platform on July 11, but was met with backlash from audiences, critics, and celebs alike. Several people blasted the self-made billionaire for allegedly using the film to exploit the pain of a Black woman for commercial success.

One of the critics was comedian Loni Love.

The former co-host of 'The Real' took to Twitter to criticize the 54-year-old.

"I love that Tyler is paying Black actors now I wish he would hire Black writers and directors that have experience to help him with his movies...He could improve the movies & make them award worthy if he would stop trying to save money by doing the writing and directing himself," Love, 53, wrote.

The New Orleans native hit back at critics who originally did not give the film a chance after the announcement of historic Prime Video sign-ups.

On Tuesday, Perry re-posted the news on Instagram with the caption: "Thank you everybody. Nothing more to say!"

He also appeared on 'Baby, This is Keke Palmer' podcast where he addressed his haters three weeks ago.

"If you let somebody talk you out of a place that God has put you in, you are going to find yourself in hell," he said.

"I know for a fact that what I'm doing is exactly what I'm supposed to be doing because for every critic, I have thousands of emails from people saying, 'This [movie] changed my life,' " the director and writer continued. "Who are you to be able to say which Black story is important or should be told? Get out of here with that bulls**t."