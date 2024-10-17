In light of the untimely death of Liam Payne, Simon Cowell has postponed the 'Britain's Got Talent' auditions that were scheduled for Thursday, October 17.

The entertainment world was shaken by the tragic death of Payne, a former member of One Direction, who died on Wednesday, October 16.

An announcement by ApplauseStore on X, formerly Twitter, stated, "Due to the tragic passing of Liam Payne, BGT has decided to postpone today's auditions in Blackpool. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."

In a separate post, the ticketing company expressed their sorrow and paid tribute to Payne.

"We are devastated about the very sad news about @LiamPayne," they wrote. "We send our love, strength and condolences to all his loved ones, family and friends at this incredibly difficult time."

Cowell, who created and initially managed One Direction, shared a special connection with Payne.

The band was formed in 2010 during 'The X Factor,' where Payne competed as a solo act before joining the group alongside Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik.

Despite finishing third on 'The X Factor,' One Direction went on to achieve extraordinary success under Cowell's label, Syco Entertainment. Their first four albums all debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, setting a record for a group.

Payne tragically passed away on Wednesday in Buenos Aires, Argentina, after falling from his third-floor hotel room.

He was 31.

Local authorities confirmed he suffered severe injuries, including a fractured skull and significant internal and external bleeding. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier that night, police were called to his hotel room following reports of an "aggressive man" suspected to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Witnesses described erratic behavior, including Payne smashing his laptop, before hotel staff escorted him back to his room. Police later found drug-related items in his room, such as aluminum foil and a white powdery substance.

Payne had been in Argentina with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, since September 30. However, Cassidy reportedly left two days before he died. He is survived by his 7-year-old son, Bear Grey, whom he shares with his former partner, Cheryl Cole.