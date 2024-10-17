Liam Payne's cause of death has been revealed after his tragic and untimely passing at the age of 31.

The former One Direction singer reportedly died due to multiple injuries after falling from the third floor of a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The Buenos Aires emergency services chief, Alberto Crescenti, reported that medical teams were unable to save him.

Payne reportedly died on the spot, per 'The Mirror,' after suffering a debilitating skull fracture which the medical chief claimed were "incompatible with life."

"Our role was to head there quickly, give medical attention, and try to resuscitate him, but his injuries were incompatible with life. Based on what the team saw, there was apparently a cranial fracture and extremely serious injuries that led to his immediate death," Crescenti stated, per the media outlet.

The beloved singer's autopsy was done by the Forensic Medical Corps at the Judicial Morgue located on Viamonte Street. The results remained in line with the reported 10-meter fall into the courtyard of the Casa Sur Hotel.

According to the local ambulance manager, they were alerted of a person who was in an internal courtyard of a south house hotel.

"There is an internal courtyard where the victim fell, with tables and chairs: the hotel's confectionery shop operates there. The space has a retractable roof that was open at the time. Fortunately, there were no other people there," the medic reported, per 'The Mirror.'

ENSTARZ reported in 2021 that Payne admitted to suffering from severe "suicidal ideation" and having bouts of "pills and booze face" moments during his time with the beloved musical group, One Direction.

During an episode of 'The Diary of a CEO' podcast with Steven Bartlett, the star revealed that fame, alcohol, and drugs brought him to "rock bottom" while he was still with his bandmates Louis, Zayn, Harry, and Niall.

The late beloved musician is survived by his parents Karen Payne and Geoff Payne, and sisters Ruth Gibbons, and Nicola Payne. The star also has a son, Bear Gray Payne, 6, with his ex, singer Cheryl Cole.

The story behind the singer's fatal fall has yet to be confirmed.