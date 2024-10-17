Jordyn Blum's friends are begging her not to take back her husband Dave Grohl after a love child scandal.

On September 10, Dave Grohl took to Instagram to announce a significant personal development: he has welcomed a baby daughter from an affair outside of his marriage.

Now, according to the 'Daily Mail,' Blum's friends are working to convince her not to take him back while she herself has reportedly stated she feels confused.

"One day Jordyn Blum is ditching her wedding ring and vowing divorce from cheating husband Dave Grohl. The next she's at home wearing the ring and sobbing because she doesn't want the marriage to end," a source revealed to the outlet. Recently, she was spotted without her wedding ring while shopping at Gelson's Market in Los Angeles.

Friends of Blum are reportedly holding an emotional intervention to push her toward ending the marriage.

An insider shared, "Her besties have begged her to move forward with the split. Not to go back with him at any cost. There were lots of tears during the session." One friend warned: "She'll lose total respect for her if she takes Dave back and she'll walk away from their decades-long friendship."

Despite the ongoing scandal, Grohl believes that their 21-year marriage can be repaired. The source noted that Blum, 48, previously felt overlooked, stating, "[She] admitted to not feeling like she hasn't been his 'number one' in years," but she has given him one final opportunity to make amends. Recently, Grohl was also seen without his wedding ring during a solo outing in Encino.

Tension arose from Grohl's alleged jealousy regarding Blum's connection with her tennis coach, Christopher Crabb, which he reportedly used to deflect from his own infidelities. Meanwhile, Blum finds solace in her friendship with Kate Hudson and has received a lucrative book deal offer to chronicle her experiences in her marriage with the Foo Fighters founder.

When announcing the birth of his new child online, Grohl shared how he plans to "be a loving and supportive parent to her," but expressed his desire to mend his marriage.

"I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness," he said. "We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."