'Shahs of Sunset' star Mike Shouhed faced legal action for a domestic violence incident back in 2022.

Paulina Ben-Cohen sued the Bravo reality star for "viciously, brutally, and repeatedly" assaulting and battering her in March 2022 in their Los Angeles–area home.

According to court documents obtained by 'TMZ,' Shouhed struck a deal with prosecutors that closed out his case in October 2022 by entering a two-year diversion program.

'Shahs of Sunset' Mike Shouhed Appears to Assault Ex-Fiancée in Shocking Video | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/cUcqQNbMZf — TMZ (@TMZ) October 17, 2024

Now, 'TMZ' has obtained shocking video of the brutal assault.

In the horrific clip, Ben-Cohen was seen pulling garments off of a clothing rack in a closet when a man — she says is Shouhed — grabbed her by the hair. The man proceeded to throw her to the ground before the rack fell on top of her. The man then grabs her before appearing to smother her face while she's on the ground.

Later in the video, the incident resumes in a kid's playroom where the man grabs Ben-Cohen from behind and appears to choke her while throwing her around the room. Ben-Cohen hit the man with slaps and punches on the head and face.

In the original complaint, Ben-Cohen accused her ex of threatening to kill her, trying to suffocate her at least two times, and telling her that he "had a hit man who would put her away."

Ben-Cohen claimed that the attack caught on film wasn't the first time Shouhed had beat her, per the lawsuit. She claims in 2021 they got into another fight over Shouhed allegedly texting another woman.

Shouhed was sued for assault and battery, gender violence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, per 'Vulture.' The 46-year-old was ordered to attend anger management classes, a gun safety course, and complete community service. 'TMZ' reported the city attorney's office appealed some of the rulings, resulting in him only entering the program now.