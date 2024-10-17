It seems there's been some sort of mix-up.

A TikToker star from New Jersey was caught up in the moment when she went viral tearing down Greek flags in front of a Gyro restaurant, mistaking them for Israeli flags.

The woman is seen casually walking down the street in the video — which received over a million views within just a couple hours — when she approached blue and white flags hanging from an establishment.

"Free Palestine, motherf****r," the now viral sensation said at the start of the video. "Let me take this [thing] down right now," she added. "I'm taking this down. You know you don't support this s**t."

The woman is seen using one hand to hold the phone and another hand to tear down the flags, which also brought down the decorative lights the establishment hung for a decorative effect. It seems her making a scene drew the employees to the sidewalk, where she unapologetically voiced her concern regarding the decor.

"There's a GENOCIDE. You know that right?" she asked the employees, who were now approaching her to address the issue. "They're killing children. What do you believe? What do you think? What's the purpose of this?"

The restaurant employees both wore a confused look on their faces before they responded to her chaotic energy, simply stating: "This is Greek," in an apparent Greek accent. The second employee reiterated the statement. "That's a Greek flag."

"Really?" the TikToker asked, confused. "Oh, I thought it was Israel, my bad. Really?" she asked once again. "Ya!" the employee responded.

Fans in the comment section were perplexed at the social media star's actions, saying: "Wow, she doesn't even know the difference between an Israel flag and a Greek flag...Not educated."

"Average Kamala voter," a second poked. "Oh please send her to Gaza first," a third quipped. "I can say with confidence 90% of people saying anything about Israel or Palestine can't point to them on a map," a fourth darted.

ENSTARZ reached out to Efi's Gyro in New Jersey, however the employees declined to comment on the viral video.