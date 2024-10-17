The story of Amanda Riley resurfaced amid Breast Cancer Awareness month years after she faked having cancer for nearly a decade back in 2012.

It was reported that the scammer lied about battling — and nearly dying — from Hodgkin's lymphoma and a form of lung cancer, which she claimed was "metastasizing into her lungs."

Per 'PEOPLE,' the infamous social media prankster managed to finagle more than 300 people to buy her bogus story before ranking in a reported $100,000 for phony medical bills — which she never had — in addition to trips, gifts, tickets, events, free babysitting services, and more, per the media outlet.

The dramatic journey lasted nearly a decade, leaving fans to wonder, "Where is Amanda now?" An ABC docuseries has been announced that will tell the deceptive story of Riley, titled 'Scamanda.'

"The new docuseries based on the No. 1 podcast of the same name, unravels the story of California native Amanda Riley, a young wife, mother and devout Christian whose life suddenly takes a terrible turn when she is diagnosed with Stage 3 blood cancer," the description of the series states, per ABC.

Amanda C. Riley lied about having cancer for nearly a decade and swindled victims out of over $100,000 in donations. Here's where she is today. https://t.co/vbUJ2GQCaW pic.twitter.com/6AGHPbXYsw — Terri Armenta/Forensic Training (@Forensic187) August 20, 2023

"Her story changes from inspiration to suspicion when someone sends an anonymous tip to investigative producer Nancy Moscatiello, who then embarks on a five-year-long investigation into Amanda," the description adds.

Meanwhile, during the month of October, many well-known celebs have come forward to tell their honest story about achieving a healthier life amid their cancer diagnoses — and celebrate the wins. 'The Office' star Jenna Fischer was spotted strutting through Los Angeles recently after celebrating the completion of treatment after a harrowing diagnosis.

"Last December, I was diagnosed with Stage 1 Triple Positive Breast Cancer," the actress wrote in the post. "After completing surgery, chemotherapy and radiation I am now cancer free."

On another note, fans are sending well wishes and prayers to Wanda Dench, a viral grandmother affectionately known on social media after she accidentally sent a Thanksgiving invitation to someone she thought was her grandson.

She announced her cancer diagnosis to fans through Jamal Hinton's Instagram account, who posted her message alongside selfies of him and Dench. In her message, she revealed how everyone at the Breast Cancer Center is "incredibly kind, supportive, and knowledgeable," and reminded everyone to stay on top of their mammograms and to enjoy life.

"Continue getting your checkups, and continue to live YOUR life!" she exclaimed. Dench concluded: "She is clothed in strength and dignity, and she laughs without fear of the future. Proverbs 31:25."

According to 'PEOPLE,' Riley was sentenced to five years in prison with three years of supervised probation, and was ruled to pay restitution plus interest to all 349 of her donors.

Read more: Former MTV VJ Ananda Lewis Says Her Cancer Is Stage IV After She Refused Operation

'Scamanda' airs Wednesdays at 10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on ABC and is set to begin streaming on Hulu October 17, per ABC.