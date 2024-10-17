Authorities have provided new insight into the circumstances surrounding Liam Payne's death.

A new report reveals that the One Direction member "jumped" from his third-story balcony, which ultimately resulted in his tragic death.

In a statement to the Associated Press, Buenos Aires Security Ministry communications director Pablo Policicchio revealed that Payne "had jumped from the balcony of his room."

He was procured dead after the fall at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel. An autopsy was ultimately conducted on Payne and revealed that Payne died after suffering a debilitating skull fracture.

"Our role was to head there quickly, give medical attention, and try to resuscitate him, but his injuries were incompatible with life. Based on what the team saw, there was apparently a cranial fracture and extremely serious injuries that led to his immediate death," Alberto Crescenti, said via The Mirror.

His autopsy was conducted by the Forensic Medical Corps at the Judicial Morgue and the results indicted that his injuries are in line with it being reported that he fell 10 meters to the ground from his room. There were not any people in the courtyard where Payne fell at the time of his passing.

Since his passing, Payne's family has broken their silence on his death, and shared that they are "heartbroken."

"We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul," they told the BBC.

"We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time," his family continued.

Many other famous faces have come out and shared their condolences to Payne after his passing. Notably, Rita Ora struggled through a performance of her and Payne's song "For You" before expressing her heartbreak on social media.

Payne was 31 years old when he passed away.

Article originally published on 'Music Times.'