Model Maya Henry, who was once engaged to Liam Payne, is now on the receiving end of hate comments blaming her for the One Direction star's death.

The singer, 31, fell from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

"Hope you're happy now," said one comment left on Henry's most recent TikTok post.

"You did this," said another comment on the same post.

The model's Instagram account is also getting peppered with hate comments, with one saying "LIAM PAYNE IS DEAD BECAUSE OF YOU" on her most recent post.

Many on the internet have since come to Henry's defense.

"I hope you find peace and justice," one comment on her Instagram said. "As a 1D fan, you must know that we stand by your side and believe you, Maya."

"It's not your fault," another person commented, adding a heart emoji at the end.

The Daily Mail has given an insight on how Henry is doing since finding out about her ex's death.

According to the report, a source allegedly close to Henry said that "Right now she is obviously in shock."

The report added that Henry only found out about Payne's death when a reporter contacted a member of her team.

It was reported just days ago that the model instructed lawyers to issue a cease and desist letter to Payne after the singer allegedly would not stop contacting her.

According to lawyers of Henry who spoke to the Daily Mail, "Maya Henry issued a cease and desist last week to Liam Payne following the emergence of new and concerning information."

Henry previously claimed in a TikTok video that the late One Direction star had not step emailing and texting her using different phone numbers since they decided to part ways.

@mayahenry Replying to @marie anways sorry for the rant but things need to be addressed ♬ original sound - Maya Henry

She also claimed that Payne would even create new iCloud accounts just to iMessage her.

"He knows he can get away with anything," she said on TikTok. "He's told me."

Henry and Payne started dating in 2019 before getting engaged in 2020. The couple called it quits in 2021 before reuniting that same year.

They broke off their relationship for good in 2022.