Tom Holland says he feels "huge pride" when he is able to use his carpentry skills to fix things that break in girlfriend Zendaya's house.

Holland, 28, talked about his handyman skills during an appearance on the "Rich Roll" podcast this week, and said helping Zendaya when she needs something fixed is "one of my favorite things."

"If something breaks in Zendaya's house, I take huge pride in fixing it," the Bero nonalcoholic beer founder said.

"The other day, she has this guest room, which was ... it wasn't the greatest room, like it needed some love," he said. "I built her these cupboards and put a new wardrobe up for her and fitted it in so it looked like it was part of the wall. And I was very proud of myself."

The "Spider-Man" star has previously talked about learning carpentry from his grandfather from an early age, and said this week that it might be his plan for retirement from acting.

"Hopefully, one day, one of my goals is to have a property where I can have a little workshop on site and keep up that little family tradition of of carpentry," he said.

Though Holland said he "wouldn't call myself a carpenter," he said he has built many things. "I have built things, in the past. I could fix a door for you, if it came off the hinges," he said.

Roll asked is carpentry is his plan "in case this whole acting thing doesn't work out."

"It might be my get-out plan. It might be my 'sail off into the sunset'," Holland said.

The actor previously revealed in an interview with UNILAD that fixing a broken door for Zendaya was something he did early on in their relationship, and she was impressed.

"I fixed my girlfriend's door once really early on in our relationship," he told the outlet. I was hanging out at her house and her door was broken. I was like, 'I'm gonna fix that door for you.' And now we're in love."

Holland also told Roll that that he and Zendaya, his "Spider-Man" co-star, recently read a script for "Spider-Man 4."

"We have a creative and a pitch and a draft, which is excellent — it needs work, but the writers are doing a great job," Holland said. "I read it three weeks ago. And it really lit a fire in me. Zendaya and I sat down and read it together. And we, at times, were like, bouncing around the living room. Like, 'This is a real movie worthy of the fans' respect.'"

-- With reporting by TMX