A 13-year-old girl was stabbed outside of a Brooklyn subway station on Sunday night.

Now, police are searching for three teenage suspects, according to authorities.

The girl, identified as Kayla Carter by 'ABC 7,' was stabbed in the abdomen near the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station in Prospect Heights around 7:45p.m. She was taken to Maimonides Pediatric Hospital and was in stable condition, officials said.

No arrests have been made, but the NYPD is seeking three male teens, believed to be between 16 and 18 years old. Police say the teenage suspects were last seen running off on Atlantic Avenue, according to 'News 12.'

The motive for the stabbing is still unclear.

In an interview Monday with 'ABC 7,' Carter said she didn't know the three guys who approached her who was "pointing and looking at us weird." When the girls showed no interest, a verbal dispute ensued and escalated.

Carter told the outlet one suspect "tried to stab my friend, missed her. I didn't know he was going and I thought the knife was fake. I thought he was still going to try to stab me, I just ran. I didn't even look back to see if he was chasing me, I just ran."

This incident is part of a troubling increase in teen violence in the city in recent months.

In a separate incident, two teenage boys were attacked on the subway early Thursday morning, police reported.

A 16-year-old was stabbed in the abdomen, and a 15-year-old was slashed on the hand, authorities said.

According to 'PIX 11,' the assault occurred on a Q train near the Times Square–42nd Street station shortly before 7a.m.

Both teens were transported to the hospital and are in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, according to police.

The suspect is described as a male with short black hair and was last seen wearing all-black clothing.