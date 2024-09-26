Rapper and producer 50 Cent stirred up fans by asking them on social media if they want him to produce a docuseries on New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, posted on social media, "this s**t is getting crazy out here! Do you want a docuseries on Eric Adams? I want to know what [...] is going on here."

His post comes as Mayor Adams faces bribery and conspiracy charges following a federal indictment.

The mayor's indictment accuses him of soliciting illegal campaign contributions from foreign nationals, including a Turkish government official, to fuel his political ambitions.

As the first sitting mayor in New York City to be charged in a criminal case, Adams is under fire, with growing calls from politicians, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, for him to step down.

Despite the mounting pressure, Adams, 64, has vowed to fight the charges and remain in office, calling the accusations "entirely false."

50 Cent's post adds to his growing interest in producing docuseries that explore high-profile legal and political scandals. He is currently working on a Netflix docuseries focused on Sean "Diddy" Combs which will cover the disturbing allegations against the rapper, including sex trafficking and racketeering charges. 50 Cent has positioned his upcoming series as a way to give a "voice to the voiceless" and provide an in-depth, human perspective on the case.

Alex Spiro, the mayor's lawyer, told 'NBC News' in a statement Thursday morning how "Federal agents appeared this morning at Gracie Mansion in an effort to create a spectacle (again) and take Mayor Adams phone (again)."

He noted how Adams "has not been arrested and looks forward to his day in court. They send a dozen agents to pick up a phone when we would have happily turned it in."

If Adams resigns before his first term in office concludes, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams will succeed him as acting mayor.