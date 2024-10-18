Martha Stewart was spotted in public for the first time after she radically admitted that she kept up an affair for 30 years.

Stewart made headlines with a candid admission about infidelity, revealing that she kept an affair secret for three decades.

According to the 'Daily Mail,' who obtained the photos, she was pictured out on Friday, October 18, for the first time after the revelation.

The businesswoman and author shared information about her affair in the trailer of her new documentary, 'Martha.' During a conversation with longtime friend Lee Brian Schrager, he teased: "If you're looking for ideas [for another book] maybe you could talk about how you [had] an affair that happened 30 years ago and you kept it a secret, how is that possible?"

Stewart responded, "Very easy, you have to be circumspect."

In her upcoming Netflix documentary, the 83-year-old shared some blunt advice for women experiencing infidelity. She stated, "Young women, listen to my advice, if you're married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he's a piece of s**t. Get out of that marriage." The documentary trailer also included a moment where a producer asked Stewart, "Didn't you have an affair early on?" She responds, "Yeah, but I don't think Andy ever knew about that."

The TV personality met Andrew Stewart on a blind date when she was 19 and he was a 23-year-old Yale law student. They married in 1961 and welcomed their daughter, Alexis, in 1965. However, the couple's nearly 30-year marriage ended in divorce in 1990.

Post-divorce, Stewart had notable relationships, including a brief romance with actor Anthony Hopkins and an intermittent partnership with Charles Simonyi from 1993 to 2008. As of 2023, she confirmed she is single. Meanwhile, the Andrew remarried twice — first to Martha's former assistant, Robyn Fairclough, and later to his current wife, Shyla Nelson Stewart.

Stewart described her divorce as "terrible" and noted how they "were the first to divorce in my family." Her mother, Martha Kostyra, also shared how deeply it affected her, saying the experience left her "badly wounded."

The documentary will also explore Stewart's evolution from a teenage model to becoming the first self-made female billionaire in the U.S. It also covers her time in prison, shedding light on the scandal that shook her career, and reflects on her humble beginnings.

'Martha' premieres on Netflix on October 30, 2024.